Boris Enow News: In starting XI Saturday

Enow (not injury related) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's meeting versus Real Salt Lake.

Enow has rejoined the squad after serving international duty for Cameroon. Considering he was only an unused substitute for his national team, he shouldn't be affected by fatigue and may be able to rack up several passes and a few tackles in his central midfield position. Rida Zouhir will drop to a backup role with Enow starting.