Borja Iglesias News: Returns to Betis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Iglesias is returning to Betis after ending his loan spell at Celta Vigo, the club announced.

Iglesias featured in 37 games this season for Celta Vigo while on loan from Betis, scoring 11 goals and providing three assists. Reports indicated there were discussions to keep the striker in Vigo next season, but for the time being it is not happening after the club announced his departure.

Borja Iglesias
Betis
