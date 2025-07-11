Borna Sosa News: Switches to Palace

Sosa has completed a transfer to Crystal Palace from Ajax, according to his new club.

Sosa is seeing a move from the Netherlands to England, having inked a three-year deal with the club. He comes in as a defender with experience across Europe, playing with Dinamo, Stuttgart, Ajax, Torino and even 26 appearances with the Croatian national team. The left-back comes in as a versatile two-way player and should give some depth on the flanks, likely to serve as a depth option behind Daniel Munoz and Tyrick Mitchell.