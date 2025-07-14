Brad Guzan Injury: Likely for return

Guzan (face) is expected to return Wednesday when facing Chicago, according to Doug Roberson of the AJC.

Guzan is seeing a positive update after missing his first start in 45 games Saturday, as he should return to net following his cheekbone surgery. This is good news for the club, as he is their regular in net. That said, if he isn't able to play, Jayden Hibbert would continue as their starter.