Brad Guzan News: Clean sheet against D.C.

Guzan made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus D.C. United.

Guzan was handed a very manageable game in net Saturday, only facing two shots on net, both of which he stopped to earn a clean sheet. This marks only the goalie's second clean sheet of the season, with the other coming in their third game of the campaign. He will look to make it two straight next contest when facing Toronto on July 12.