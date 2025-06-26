Brad Guzan News: Concedes three Wednesday

Guzan recorded seven saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 loss against Columbus Crew.

Guzan conceded three goals Wednesday, all of which came in the first half. He faced a season-high 10 shots on target as his defense was torn to shreds by the Columbus attack. He will look to bounce back Saturday at D.C. United, a side which has scored just 17 goals through 19 matches this season.