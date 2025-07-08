Brad Guzan News: Receives surgery, expected to play

Guzan has received surgery on a fractured cheekbone but is expected to play against Toronto on Saturday, accoridng to Doug Roberson of AJC.

Guzan was involved in a collision after last week's match against D.C. United after running into a teammate, causing a fractured cheekbone that needed surgery. However, he has already undergone successful surgery and is still expected to be between the sticks Saturday. This is good news as he should remain in his regular starting role, with Jayden Hibbert as a potential backup if needed.