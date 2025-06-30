Menu
Brad Stuver

Brad Stuver News: Concedes twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Stuver made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Stuver turned aside half to the Seattle shots on target Saturday, conceding goals just before the half and just after the restart as Austin were defeated 2-0. Across four June starting appearances, Austin's fixture between the sticks has managed 13 saves and six clearances while allowing five goals and recording one clean sheet. Stuver will look for a return to the clean sheet column Saturday when Austin host LAFC.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
