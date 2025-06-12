Bradley Barcola Injury: Dealing with knee issues

Barcola has been dealing with knee issues following his international duty with France and was spotted training indoors in the training camp of PSG in Los Angeles ahead of the Club World Cup, according to Adrien Chantegrelet from Le Parisien.

Barcola didn't train with the team on Wednesday for the first training session in the PSG camp in Los Angeles ahead of the Club World Cup, since he has been dealing with knee pain following the international games with France. The Frenchman will hope to recover in time for the first group stage game against Atletico on Sunday. If he can't be deemed fit enough for the game, Desire Doue will likely play on the right wing, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia on the left.