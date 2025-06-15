Bradley Barcola Injury: Ruled out Sunday

Barcola (knee) didn't feature in the match squad for Sunday's 4-0 victory against Atletico in the Club World Cup.

Barcola is still recovering from a knee injury he picked up with France while on international duty and was not named to the squad list for the first game of the Club World Cup against Atletico. Barcola will likely continue his recovery as the medical staff will not take any risks with him. Goncalo Ramos has been the one replacing Ousmane Dembele in the front line while Barcola is out.