Bradley Barcola Injury: Spotted in team training

Barcola (knee) was spotted in team training on Monday, according to his club.

Barcola missed the first group stage game against Atletico in the Club World Cup that saw PSG win 4-0 due to a knee injury. The Frenchman seems to be recovering well from that issue since he participated in the post-match team training session on Monday and is in a good position to be back available for Friday's clash against Brazilian side Botafogo. If Barcola can't start the game, Goncalo Ramos will likely get the start in the frontline again while Ousmane Dembele is out.