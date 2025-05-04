Bradley Barcola News: Scores early in second half

Barcola scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Strasbourg.

Barcola reduced the deficit to 2-1 just 44 seconds into the second half, finishing a move down the left flank after a nice assist from Goncalo Ramos. This marked his 14th goal in 32 appearances this season for the French winger who lost his starting role to Desire Doue for important games in this final stretch of the season. The Frenchman will aim to bring impact off the bench or when teammates are resting from the Champions League. His next chance to start will probably be against Montpellier on Saturday.