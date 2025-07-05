Braian Ojeda News: On bench versus St. Louis
Ojeda (not injury related) is on the bench in Saturday's contest against St. Louis City.
Ojeda could bounce back after being excluded from two MLS matches, challenging Pablo Ruiz in the holding midfield zone. The Paraguayan is a regular starter when fully fit, so he should eventually regain his priority spot. Even though he rarely scores or assists, he can deliver defensive production and occasional attacking contributions through passes and long balls.
