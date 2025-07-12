Braian Ojeda News: Set for suspension

Ojeda had two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 win against Houston Dynamo. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Ojeda picked up his fifth yellow card of the season, resulting in a suspension against Portland on Wednesday. He has yet to find the scoresheet this season, appearing 19 times (17 starts), totaling 19 shots (five on target), 25 tackles and 21 clearances.