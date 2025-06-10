Brais Mendez News: Struggles in second half of season

Mendez started in 19 of his 27 appearances while recording three goals on 28 shots and two assists on 23 chances created in La Liga.

Mendez was coming off a run of great seasons since joining Sociedad, but had some struggles in the most recent campaign, with his five goal contributions being his least with the club. This would come after a decent start to the season, but a rough second half, missing numerous games since mid-February, and only seeing one goal contribution through the final three months of the campaign. He is a veteran in a relatively young midfield and remains on contract for a few more seasons, needing to get back to his old form if he wants to maintain his regular spot, as numerous players are bidding for time in the middle of the pitch.