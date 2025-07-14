Brandon Bye News: Three shots, five crosses, no goal
Bye registered three shots (zero on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Austin FC.
Bye took three shots and attempted five crosses as his side drew away to Austin. He wasn't able to get any of his shots on target and failed to be accurate with any of his crosses. So far this season he hasn't had a goal or assist in his 725 minutes played.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now