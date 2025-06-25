Brandon Domingues News: Signs with Oviedo

Domingues has signed a contract with Oviedo until June 2028, the club announced.

Domingues was formed in Troyes before playing for Budapest Honved FC and Debrecen VSC, with whom he scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 31 games this season. He will offer a solid alternative to veteran Santi Cazorla heading into the 2025/26 La Liga season. Domingues brings attacking versatility and a proven scoring record that could boost the team's offensive midfield depth.