Brandon Vazquez Injury: Done for season

Vazquez suffered a torn ACL and will undergo season-ending surgery, according to his club.

Vazquez was stretchered off from Tuesday's Open Cup win, leaving many fans worried about his status. Unfortunately, he has met the worst possible fate and will now end his season with a torn ACL, set to receive surgery in the next few days. This is a huge loss for the club as they lose their regular starter at forward, bagging five goals thus far, which led to an All-Star selection. He will now look ahead to the next season to be fit, with Jader Obrian, Robert Taylor and Diego Rubio likely to earn more time with Vazquez out.