Brandon Vazquez Injury: Stretchered off in Open Cup

Vazquez was stretchered off the field in the 72nd minute of Tuesday's Open Cup loss against San Jose due to a non-contact injury.

Vazquez had a scary scene late in the first half Tuesday, performing a stepover before he went to the ground holding his knee with what appeared to be a non-contact injury. Unfortunately, this does not look to be good for the forward, with initial sights pointing the forward towards a serious injury. He will likely receive further testing soon, and a confirmation of his injury should follow after, leaving the club holding their breath as they hope their regular forward is fit. That said, if he were to miss time, Jader Obrian, Robert Taylor and Diego Rubio would likely see more time filling in his spot.