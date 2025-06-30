Brandon Vazquez News: Three shots in defeat

Vazquez recorded three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Vazquez led the attack Saturday for Austin with three shot attempts (one on goal) as they fell in a drowsy 2-0 defeat at Seattle. The forward has managed multiple shot attempts across four of his last five appearances (five starts), scoring once and playing the full 90 minutes twice over that stretch.