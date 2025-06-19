Menu
Brayan Angulo headshot

Brayan Angulo News: Leaves Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 19, 2025

Angulo has ended his second stint with Puebla, the club announced Wednesday.

Angulo will no longer be part of the Camotero roster, although he'll apparently be retiring from the field to join the team's coaching staff. Having also played for Toluca and Tijuana, the Colombian stood out in Liga MX for his versatility and intensity, producing 11 goals and 25 assists over 247 games since 2017. Additionally, he averaged 2.4 crosses (0.5 accurate), 0.9 chances created, 1.9 tackles and 1.0 fouls per match in that period.

Brayan Angulo
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
