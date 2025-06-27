Brayan Ceballos News: Bags first goal of season
Ceballos scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Nashville SC.
Ceballos saw a very rare goal in Wednesday's contest, with the defender finding the back of the net in the 49th minute. This marks his first goal and goal contribution of the season, a rare feat for the defender. He also added one tackle won, two interceptions and three clearances in the defense during the loss.
