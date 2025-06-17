Brayan Ceballos News: Makes seven clearances in return
Ceballos generated one tackle (one won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.
Ceballos was back in the starting XI after missing two games due to a head injury. The centerback led New England in clearances as usual before subbing off in the 62nd minute. That was his 14th appearance (14 starts) in 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now