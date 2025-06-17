Brayan Ceballos News: Makes seven clearances in return

Ceballos generated one tackle (one won), seven clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 16th minute.

Ceballos was back in the starting XI after missing two games due to a head injury. The centerback led New England in clearances as usual before subbing off in the 62nd minute. That was his 14th appearance (14 starts) in 2025.