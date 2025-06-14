Menu
Brayan Ceballos News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Ceballos (head) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's meeting with Cincinnati.

Ceballos missed two matches due to the issue but managed to regain full fitness ahead of this game. The central defender usually plays 90 minutes when he starts, so that should be the case if he doesn't suffer any other physical problem. He may be valuable as a source of accurate passes, tackles and clearances. He'll displace Keegan Hughes from the lineup against Cincinnati.

Brayan Ceballos
New England Revolution
