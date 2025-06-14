Brayan Ceballos News: Starting Saturday

Ceballos (head) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's meeting with Cincinnati.

Ceballos missed two matches due to the issue but managed to regain full fitness ahead of this game. The central defender usually plays 90 minutes when he starts, so that should be the case if he doesn't suffer any other physical problem. He may be valuable as a source of accurate passes, tackles and clearances. He'll displace Keegan Hughes from the lineup against Cincinnati.