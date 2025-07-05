Brayan Vera News: Available as substitute Saturday

Vera (illness) is on the bench to face St. Louis City on Saturday.

Vera's return to the match squad increases his team's defensive depth for the weekend clash. Prior to his absence, he made four consecutive starts, tallying four crosses, two chances created and 16 clearances in that span. Justen Glad and Sam Junqua are the initial center-back pairing against St. Louis, so one of them will likely leave the field if Vera makes an appearance.