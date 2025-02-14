Brennan Johnson Injury: Returns to training

Johnson (calf) is back in training, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. "Brennan is progressing well. Again, he joined in team training, he will train again today which means, whether it's this weekend or next weekend, he'll be good to go. Timo is also training with us and is getting pretty close to being available."

Johnson is back in full team training and could be an option in the coming weeks. It's a great turn for Spurs, who finally seem to be finding some fitness across the squad. Johnson will be hoping to return potentially as soon as a Feb. 22 trip to Ipswich.