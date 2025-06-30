Brian Gutierrez News: Scores in win

Gutierrez scored a goal off three shots (one on target), created four chances and drew three fouls during Saturday's 3-2 win over Charlotte.

Gutierrez had another active display on the attacking end, scoring his team's second goal in the 25th minute and creating a lot for teammates as well. With four of his seven goals in 2025 scored over his last six appearances, the youngster is definitely enjoying a breakthrough campaign and showing Chicago fans what they can expect for the future.