Brian Olivan News: Ends journey with Espanyol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 30, 2025

Olivan is departing Espanyol at the end of his contract after three years spent with the team, the club announced.

Olivan signed for Espanyol in 2022 and played 89 games across all competitions with the Catalan club, scoring one goal. The defender is departing after three years but could remain in La Liga next season, as reports indicate Sevilla are interested in signing him during the summer transfer window.

