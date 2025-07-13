Brooks Lennon News: Eight crosses from defense

Lennon registered two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Toronto FC.

Lennon was back to his normal ways on the right flank of the defense Saturday, with the defender notching eight crosses, now having recorded five or more in his past four outings. That said, he would also add a tackle won and five clearances in the defense. He continues to be a mainstay on the field, one of the club's most consistent players in a rough season.