Brooks Lennon News: Scores in Wednesday's loss

Lennon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus Columbus Crew.

Lennon scored a goal in the 56th minute assisted by Matt Edwards, his first of the season. It marked his first goal contribution since May 3. He also recorded five crosses in his third consecutive match, but failed to record an accurate one. Although he put up decent stats on the defensive end, he and his teammates allowed Columbus to score three goals and put 10 shots on target, so it was not a good outing on that end of the pitch.