Bruno Amione Injury: Continues to struggle with injury

Amione (knee) is not fully fit yet after missing friendly games, and will be questionable for the Apertura 2025 kickoff, according to reporter Axel Ramirez.

Amione made his last Liga MX appearance in February, after which he dropped to a bench role and was deprived of a chance to return due to the issue. The defender could be one of the Saints' best options at both center-back and left-back ahead of the Apertura season after averaging 4.0 clearances, 1.7 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per contest over the previous campaign. However, in case he isn't ready for the opening week, the team is better covered now with the signings of Kevin Balanta and Oscar Haret Ortega.