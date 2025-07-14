Bruno Amione News: Makes three tackles against Pumas

Amione (knee) registered one cross (zero accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Pumas.

Amione is finally fit after dealing with knee injuries since March, so he could be involved in upcoming Liga MX and Leagues Cup action. The versatile defender played 90 minutes as a left-sided center-back in the five-man defense that secured a clean sheet during the opening game week versus Pumas. He should be a good source of defensive production for the rest of the season, with his inclusion in the lineup relegating Edson Gutierrez and Ronaldo Prieto to backup roles.