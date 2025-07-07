Bruno Barticciotto Injury: Recovering from injury

Barticciotto was rested in the last preseason game because of a foot issue, Luis Jimenez of Multimedios reported Friday.

Barticciotto could avoid major complications and see significant minutes, but for now he's a doubt for the season opener versus Pumas. In the event of his absence, Jesus Ocejo and Choco Lozano are the main alternatives to lead the front line. The Chilean was the squad's top scorer with six goals in just 10 games during the first half of the year, so there should be high hopes for him if he's fit to play in the near future.