Bruno Damiani News: Scores only goal from penalty spot

Damiani scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 win against Chicago Fire.

Damiani scored his third goal of the season in his 10th start of the year. In the game, he took two shots and created two chances throughout the game. His only shot on the target came from the penalty spot. In his two matches before that he took a total of 13 shots but failed to score.