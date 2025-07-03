Bryan Gonzalez News: Completes Guadalajara move

Gonzalez transferred to Guadalajara after departing Pachuca in the summer transfer window, the club announced Wednesday.

Gonzalez arrives following his participation in the Club World Cup with a strong chance of eventually becoming Chivas' first left-back option over Jose Castillo Perez. The wide player, who started his career as a midfielder, could help his new team both offensively and defensively. Last season, he averaged 1.1 shots, 0.8 chances created, 5.3 duels won and 2.5 tackles per contest across 17 matches played. While he failed to make a direct contribution during the previous Clausura tournament, he has generated six goals and three assists in 92 Liga MX appearances throughout his career, and his most recent goal came via free kick in the Club World Cup.