Bryce Duke News: On bench for Miami match
Duke (lower body) is on the bench for the weekend's duel versus Inter Miami.
Duke has been inactive since April 19 but should be able to reappear soon, most likely as a substitute for Caden Clark or Tom Pearce. Despite having yet to get directly involved in a goal, Duke made a few offensive contributions in nine appearances before getting hurt. He also took 14 corner kicks over that period.
