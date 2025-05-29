Budu Zivzivadze News: Starts after signing

Zivzivadze scored twice and added two assists in 15 appearances (10 starts) since joining Heidenheim.

Zivzivadze was a major piece of the starting XI when he joined though an injury sidelined him for three matches. After the injury he fell to the bench. Mathias Honsak and Marvin Piernger are also competing for the starting striker jobs. With all three competing for minutes rotation is likely to be frequent next season in the Bundesliga.