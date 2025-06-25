Caden Clark Injury: Suffers apparent knee injury

Clark was forced off in the 54th minute of Wednesday's 3-1 defeat against Cincinnati due to an apparent knee injury, according to Maxime Truman from DansLesCoulisses.

