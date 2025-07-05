Menu
Caden Clark

Caden Clark News: Starting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

July 5, 2025

Clark (knee) is in the initial lineup for Saturday's meeting against Inter Miami.

Clark recovered quickly from the injury that forced him to miss the previous league match, taking his usual midfield spot from kickoff. His return will move forward Owen Graham-Roache back to a substitute role. Meanwhile, the playmaker will look to add to his two assists in 19 appearances this season.

