Caleb Wiley News: Makes eight starts on Watford loan

Wiley started in eight of his 10 appearances on loan at Watford during the second half of the 2024/25 season.

The former Atlanta United left-back played 16 games in two loan spells during the 2024/25 campaign between Watford and Strasbourg. Given how stacked Chelsea are for the 2025/26 campaign, expect Wiley to leave on loan once again at some point during the summer.