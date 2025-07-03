Menu
Caleb Wiley News: Makes eight starts on Watford loan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Wiley started in eight of his 10 appearances on loan at Watford during the second half of the 2024/25 season.

The former Atlanta United left-back played 16 games in two loan spells during the 2024/25 campaign between Watford and Strasbourg. Given how stacked Chelsea are for the 2025/26 campaign, expect Wiley to leave on loan once again at some point during the summer.

Caleb Wiley
Chelsea
