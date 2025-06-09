Calero News: Effective as defensive sub

Villa appeared in 21 matches, including six starts for Espanyol during the 2024 campaign.

Villa saw limited time on the pitch, playing more than 30 minutes in a match just seven times on the season. His only goal contribution came in a game where he played 23 minutes as a sub and it was his only shot on target of the season. On the other hand, he was relatively effective in his defensive role, with totals of 10 tackles won, nine blocks and 16 interceptions. He also accounted for 47 clearances, working out to an average of one clearance for every 15 minutes played.