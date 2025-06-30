Callum Wilson News: Leaving Newcastle
Wilson is leaving Newcastle United on a free, the club announced.
Wilson is departing Newcastle at the end of his current deal with the club. The forward has been an oft-injured option for Newcastle, with his best season coming in 2022/23, where he scored 18 goals and added five assists in just 21 starts. Wilson has struggled mightily with injuries in the past two seasons, and even when fit hasn't played a significant role.
Callum Wilson
Free Agent
