Calvin Harris News: Nets one in first start
Harris scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 2-0 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.
Harris picked up his first start in 13 appearances this season and took full advantage of the opportunity by netting his second goal of the campaign. His 75 minutes played also marked a new season high. He looks to be picking up momentum with three shots on target in the last four outings.
