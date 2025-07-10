Calvin Harris News: Reserve again
Harris recorded two shots (one on goal) as a reserve during the Rapids' 3-0 loss Saturday at the Los Angeles Football Club.
After back-to-back goals, Harris logged a third consecutive start that did not yield a scoring effort. For the Rapids' next game, they used him as a reserve. Considering how hot Harris got for them recently, continued reserve appearances may not be in his future.
