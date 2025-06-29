Calvin Harris News: Scores in back-to-back starts

Harris scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus New England Revolution.

Harris scored the opening goal of the game in the 29th minute as he helped his side take a 3-0 lead before they drew the game 3-3. This was only his second start of the year and he scored in both games. In this game, he had one shot and also created his first chance of the year.