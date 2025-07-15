Calvin Harris News: Scores opener in win
Harris scored a goal off four shots (two on target) and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-0 win over Vancouver.
Harris returned to the starting XI after coming off the bench in the previous match and made most of the new chance, scoring his team's first goal with a clinical finish in the 12th minute. That's now three goals over the last five appearances for the attacker, who's becoming an increasingly important piece for the Rapids' offense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now