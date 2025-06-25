Cameron Harper Injury: Receives surgery on MCL

Harper is out for the rest of the season due to surgery on his MCL, according to South Ward Network.

Harper is seeing an unfortunate update Wednesday as he will now head to the sidelines for the remainder of the season due to an MCL injury. This is going to be a tough loss for the club, as he has started in eight of his 12 appearances while bagging three goals and two assists. Lewis Morgan will likely assume most of Harper's minutes after he just returned from injury, although Dennis Gjengaar and Ronald Donkor could see more time due to his absence.