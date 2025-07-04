Carl Starfelt Injury: Receives medical clearance

Starfelt (hamstring) has received medical clearance and will start the pre-season fully fit, the club announced.

Starfelt suffered a season-ending hamstring injury in late April but has now fully recovered and is fully fit heading into the pre-season for the 2025/26 campaign. The defender will be a key player in the backline for Celta Vigo once again and is set to play in Europe with the Spanish club after previously featuring in European matches during his Celtic days.