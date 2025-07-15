Menu
Carl Starfelt News: Plays 20 during friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 15, 2025

Starfelt (hamstring) appeared for 20 minutes as a substitute in a friendly on Tuesday.

Starfelt was able to return to the field this week after receiving medical clearance to begin the offseason, seeing an appearance as a substitute. This is solid news even though is was a minor cameo, still able to take the field. He was a regular starter last season, so he will look to begin the 2025/26 season as a starter again.

Carl Starfelt
Celta Vigo
