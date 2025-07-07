Carles Gil News: Logs assist in loss

Gil made an assist, had one off-target shot, created five chances and sent in 10 crosses (two accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Portland.

Gil had another great performance despite being on the losing side as he assisted Luca Langoni for his team's lone goal with a brilliant long pass in the 35th minute and then kept delivering and almost singlehandedly carrying his team forward. With seven goals and four assists over 19 starts, the playmaker is already close to match last year's numbers and looks on pace to have the best scoring campaign of his career.